Bruce Rauner wasn’t a very good governor, but he was mostly right on policy issues.
Rauner, who’s been virtually silent since leaving office in January, wanted to amend the state constitution to allow for a reduction of expenses associated with the state’s five employee pension systems, underfunded by more than $135 billion. He wanted to reform the state’s costly workers’ compensation system — the most expensive in the Midwest.
The one-term governor pushed for tort reform to cap jury awards in personal-injury lawsuits, and he wanted term limits for lawmakers and legislative leaders.
Every one of these reforms, had Rauner been successful in achieving them, would have helped put Illinois on much better financial footing.
He accomplished none of them.
Rauner’s biggest obstacle to success was the Democrat-dominated Legislature working against him on most everything. That primarily means powerful House Speaker Michael Madigan, who allowed a two-year budget impasse to take place because he refused to give Rauner any of his reforms.
Rauner went so far as to liken Madigan and the Chicago political machine to an organized crime family.
Madigan’s business is the Illinois House, the state Democratic Party that he also chairs and a law firm that specializes in corporate property tax reductions in a state with among the highest property taxes in the country.
Critics say combining any two of these “businesses” is a conflict of interest that opens the door to the kind of corruption that federal agents appear to be investigating in Illinois.
Combine all three and, well ... maybe Rauner was on to something.
According to court documents released Tuesday, longtime Chicago Teamsters head John T. Coli has pleaded guilty to extortion in pay-to-play schemes involving more than half a million dollars. Like several other recent targets of federal corruption investigations in Illinois, Coli has close ties to Madigan and other powerful Democrats, including former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and former Gov. Pat Quinn.
Coli also has agreed to cooperate with federal investigators in exchange for a lighter sentence, which means he’s talking.
Madigan hasn’t been charged with a crime, nor has he been questioned by investigators — as far as anyone in the media knows. No such interactions have been reported by any outlet in Illinois, or anywhere else. But with so many of his close allies in the feds’ crosshairs, it’s reasonable to wonder if Madigan is next.
