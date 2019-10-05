The issue isn't whether the "whistle-blower" should be identified publicly; the issue is how many whistle-blowers does it take to write one complaint?
It's clear now the complaint wasn't so much a complaint as a legal brief compiled by lawyers on some representative's or senator's staff.
It's also clear the timing of changing the whistle-blower requirement of he/she having first hand knowledge, i.e., in this case actually personally hearing the call, to just having the contents of the call relayed second or third hand in order to file a formal complaint was intended to be used against specifically President Trump.
It's what we call, a premeditated "lynch mob."
Decide how you want to frame someone, then make sure you have an incident, (president's call to Ukrainian president) which is supposed to be secret, then expose what you say is the content publicly and scream over the release of the actual contents to continue to confuse the general public.
All the while, knowing the media will be complicit and not report any facts detrimental to your "show trial" and rush to judgement.
This what "corruption'' in the era of Trump looks like.
Can't find any wrongdoing or beat him on policy, just lie, defame and click your tongues about how dangerous he is and how sad you are to have to frame (oops, I meant expose) him.
Ron Hansen
Bourbonnais
