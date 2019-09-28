After two years of peaceful demonstrations, events, and monthly comments to the county board, Connect Kankakee installed a scarecrow at Perry Farm in the image of an ICE agent. It included a flier describing our opposition to the county’s contract with ICE. We were told to take it down after a call from the police.
On Facebook many commented that they agreed with our cause and were glad to have the issue out in the open. If you did not know Kankakee was detaining immigrants, you do now.
Consider five workers detained at a Chicago pizzeria this week (Chicago Tribune). These are people contributing to their community. Some of them have children. Likely none of them are a public threat justifying imprisonment and yet this is their condition now, with no guarantee of legal representation. In a tour of the jail given by Sheriff Downey in 2018, he reported that about one-third of the people detained were there simply because of immigration status.
Kankakee residents, are you okay with this? Kankakee leadership? While other leaders across the country have ended their own contracts with ICE, the leaders here are silent or deathly diplomatic. Consider how our agreement with ICE equals complicity in ICE activity and atrocities. Consider the hostile message this sends our own immigrant population, your constituencies. And then take a stand.
Julia McDonald
Kankakee
