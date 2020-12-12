The best Christmas present ever promises to come in pairs, and no it’s not two new front teeth.
It might also come as late as spring or even summer for many of us, but the word that a U.S. government advisory panel endorsed widespread use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine Thursday is more welcome than the most costly material gift.
The announcement could very well mark the turning point in the now nearly yearlong battle to bring the deadly coronavirus pandemic under control, and it could not come at a better time as new records for the number of cases and deaths have been recorded seemingly every day of late.
Pfizer says it will have about 25 million doses of the two-shot vaccine ready for the U.S. by the end of December, with the first doses going primarily toward healthcare workers and nursing home residents.
Millions more doses are expected to be available shortly thereafter. In addition to the Pfizer vaccine, the FDA next week will review a second vaccine, from Moderna. A third candidate, from Johnson & Johnson, is working its way through the pipeline. Behind that is a candidate from AstraZeneca and Oxford University.
The Kankakee County Health Department has declared itself eager and ready to distribute the vaccine once it is available, with the local hospitals and health facilities equally eager to take part in the process.
The key now is for us to remain patient, diligent, and yes, confident.
Patience and diligence will be needed stay the course and continue to practice precautions, including the use of facemasks and social distancing. Virus fatigue is real, but now is not the time to let down our guard.
Confidence will be needed when it comes time to receive the shot. Many have doubts about its safety and effectiveness, and these concerns can’t be discounted. But in order to achieve the coveted herd immunity we have heard so much about, we need mass participation. Do your part by rolling up your sleeve. It’s a simple act that can and will save lives.
