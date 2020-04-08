We human beings sure like our meetings, and even during this time of social distancing, they continue on, both large and small.
In many ways, this is a positive development. We often expend considerable time, effort and even cash to pull a group together in a single location for a meeting that could have been more easily conducted remotely through the wonders of technology.
We all yearn for the passing of the coronavirus crisis, and when it does end, we should also hope virtual meetings remain as a more common practice. But there are exceptions where a return to tradition is most necessary.
Children have been “attending’’ school online for the last few weeks, and people of all ages have observed online church services, including senior citizens who have had limited exposure to the internet until now. Those numbers are sure to grow Sunday, when Easter is celebrated.
It’s sad church parking lots will be empty on Easter, as will school parking lots the next day and beyond. The churches might not reopen until midsummer; the schools not until August.
But the moment those doors swing open, the people should flow through once more. Let the online options be reserved for special circumstances.
We don’t ignore that education, public and otherwise, has its flaws, as does organized religion in its various forms. But a church service qualifies as a meeting as does a class session, and these are the events that have shaped countless lives by placing people around others who have common goals and values. This can never be achieved by sitting alone in front of a computer screen.
