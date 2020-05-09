Bob Gessner has conducted a crusade against opioid abuse in recent years, and the effort made by the Kankakee County coroner and others on the front line of the fight had produced results.
After a record 56 people died from drug overdoses in 2017, the number scaled down to 29 in both 2018 and 2019.
But now, amid the coronavirus crisis, the number is ticking back up. As of Monday, the county had recorded 18 overdose deaths in the current year, which according to the county calendar, began on Dec. 1 of 2019 and will end at the close of November. Gessner said six more deaths are awaiting test results, and once they are finished, the number will possibly jump to 24. At the current pace, 2020 will surpass the previous two years and even challenge the 2017 record.
“I’m upset. I thought we had this handled,” Gessner said of the situation. He also offered an explanation for its cause. The pandemic has brought most activities to a halt over the last several weeks, and the educational programs offered to schools, churches and other groups have not taken place. Over the last few years, such programs have reached more than 7,000 people.
Through no fault of his own, the vigilance Gessner has demonstrated in approaching the problem has been compromised. Without word of the fatal consequences of drug abuse being constantly repeated, the scourge has resurfaced and intensified.
This is an important point to remember, not only as it applies to fatal drug overdoses but also COVID-19. We have seen progress in the fight against the pandemic, and with its impact seemingly easing, many of us are eager to scrap all restrictions connected to it and return to life as it previously was.
But such a move could bring a spike in cases and deaths. These problems need a vigilant approach to be conquered.
