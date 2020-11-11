The COVID-19 pandemic has spread pain far and wide, and its impact on the job market has been acutely painful for too many Americans, including the veterans who have served their country with valor.
While the unemployment rate has improved since it sunk during the early spring outbreak of the virus, it still hovers at more than double the percentage of where it stood at the end of 2019. Back then, the overall national rate was 3.1 percent. For October, it sat at 6.8 percent.
The rates for veterans shows a similar trend. As 2020 dawned, it was just 2.9 percent. The most current number is 5.9 percent.
Now we lament the thought of any prospective employee struggling to find a job. But it is even more galling when the jobless person is one who answered the call to protect the U.S. and the people who call it home.
That’s not to say veterans always got a fair shake even before the pandemic hit. A survey conducted earlier this year by the Center For New American Security examined the issue of veterans transitioning into the civilian workforce after leaving service, and it helped identify five factors, which presented challenges. They are skills translation; skill mismatch; negative stereotypes; concern about future deployments; and acclimation.
Karen Smietanski, assistant commissioner of the Veterans Council of Kankakee County, has seen these obstacles play out in real life as the organization goes about its mission of assisting veterans.
While acknowledging that “there are a lot of employers trying to hire veterans,’’ Smietanski also said: “Sometimes veterans get a bad rap. They look at PTSD and other issues, and ignore other benefits (including tax benefits.)’’
Any employer out there looking for a reliable employee needs to look no further than the pool of veterans seeking work. They have proven their dedication, loyalty and dependability already. Let them do for you what they already did for Uncle Sam.
