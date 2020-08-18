For sometime in the future, UpliftedCare will continue to be referred to by its former name, Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
But regardless of what it is called, the organization will continue to do what it has for nearly 40 years — provide compassionate care to ailing people and their families. While the name has changed, the purpose has not.
So one might ask, why change at all? The answer lies in the message.
While UpliftedCare does the most admirable work imaginable, its former name didn’t conjure the most positive connotations.
“Hospice” refers to terminally ill patients who are nearing death, and by including it, the impression was made that the organization served these patients exclusively. This is simply not true. UpliftedCare also focuses deeply on providing palliative care for non-terminal patients, as well as other services which comfort family members, as well as those stricken with illness.
“Kankakee Valley’’ gave the impression that only people who live in the region described could procure these services. Again, it’s not true as UpliftedCare serves six counties — Kankakee, Iroquois, Will, Livingston, Ford and Grundy.
The new name erases these misconceptions, and what’s more it conveys a positive message. “UpliftedCare’’ refers to raising one’s spirits and hopes through compassionate care. It presents no reservations to a potential client.
We all can learn from this change. Very often, the intent of the message itself is less influential than the way it is presented. Positive is better than negative in virtually ever instance. UpliftedCare was insightful enough to make this realization, and it will make the organization even more effective going forward.
