As each December dawns and unfolds, a flurry of year-end summary stories appear in newspapers and other publications.
But as a turbulent 2020 comes to a close, this tradition might be somewhat of an exercise in futility, because the events of these past months will carry a hangover effect like no other time in history.
Sure we have experienced other years full of tumult. A good many still remember the chaos of 1968, and even more can remember the clamor of 2001.
The events of those years hold influence even today, but it’s hard to imagine anything will have more long-time ramifications than the COVID-19 pandemic that emerged in March and rages on like a fury even now. It will leave an indelible mark on the way we conduct our lives long after the virus is vanquished.
Even without COVID rearing its ugly head, 2020 would stand out as a remarkable year in the history books.
Racial tension poured out after a Black man, George Floyd, died while in the custody of Minneapolis police. The tension sparked protests in the streets of American cities from coast to coast.
Another form of protest came from those who saw restrictions enacted to curb the spread of COVID as an infringement on their freedoms. The question of whether or not to wear a protective mask is a hot button issue, which continues to emit a lot of sparks.
All of these factors played a role in the heated presidential race, where incumbent Republican Donald Trump squared off against Democrat and former Vice President Joe Biden. Biden has apparently claimed victory, although Trump has still not formally conceded.
What does it all add up to? It means 2021 will be a continuation of 2020 in so many ways. Those who write these end-of-year stories need to leave plenty of room for a postscript. The final chapter isn’t even in view right now.
