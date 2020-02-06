Did you notice how Illinois officials such as Gov. J.B. Pritzker and “cannabis czar” Toi Hutchinson so eagerly applauded the news that the state raked in $39.2 million in sales during January, the first month legal pot could be purchased in the state?
The number is rather staggering. Much of it will be used to plug holes in the state’s budget, and for that reason, the additional revenue is being celebrated as a sign of unparalleled success.
But as a popular college football analyst likes to say, “not so fast.”
While legal cannabis is off to a good start in some ways, it’s too early to declare success for a couple reasons.
First, the state needs to disperse the money so it will go where it can do the most good. That sounds easy enough, but do you remember when Illinois rolled out the lottery in 1974? It was supposed to produce a bonanza in school funding. Nearly 50 years later, funding public schools remains an area where the state misses the mark.
Then, there is the factor that doesn’t directly involve revenue. Marijuana purchases are legal only for those who are 21 or older, but like alcohol, increased availability also will filter down to minors.
Studies have shown that the earlier a person establishes a drug-consuming lifestyle, the more likely they will develop a problem as an adult.
It’s a problem that in too many cases lasts a lifetime, and also cuts into the years a person lives.
So, before success is declared, we must see how these matters shake out. The guess here is that it will not meet a conclusion that can be deemed successful in an overall sense.
