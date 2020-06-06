Images can compel us like no other item on Earth.
The images of George Floyd’s last moments on this planet stand as exhibit A, as they should. It displayed something horrendously wrong.
The resulting anger is understood, although it never should manifest itself into repeat actions of violence. This too is tragic.
In the days after Floyd’s death, 29-year-old Keenan Love, a Chicago man who originally hailed from Kankakee, took a 46-mile walk from his current residence to his hometown. The purpose was to peacefully protest Floyd’s fate, and the effort resonated as some 200 people had joined Love before the walk was finished.
When the two-day journey was complete, Daily Journal photographer Tiffany Blanchette captured the image of an Illinois State Police trooper congratulating Love. Love smiled as he extended his hand to share a fist bump with the trooper.
Images often are encountered in two ways. Some are viewed through the lens of mass media and others through the experiences people have when they turn away from an electronic screen and toward the world going on around them.
They are more likely to see an image such as the one so artfully captured by Blanchette when looking outward. But there’s still not enough of it. What can we do to increase the number?
We simply can extend kindness to those we come across. Others will notice, especially when the kindness is offered to someone who is from a visibly different background. When an impressionable younger person sees it, they witness something that can have a lasting effect. Indeed, such a simple act can make the world a better place to live in.
