In a world where humility seems to be in short supply, it’s refreshing to know people like Marjorie Cilley still exist.
Earlier this week, Daily Journal reporter Stephanie Markham introduced our readers to Cilley. She is a simply amazing 91-year-old Manteno woman who has sewn and donated 2,000 protective face masks since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
Those masks have been distributed locally and to places as far way as a health clinic in Texas, the Navajo Nation in Arizona, and to family members in Seattle, California, Ohio and even Austria.
Such prolific production is impressive for any person, let alone a retired kindergarten teacher who is old enough to remember World War II. She has every reason to be proud, and no one would fault her if she boasted a bit about her accomplishment. But how does Cilley respond?
“If I worked hard into the night, I could probably do 30, but if I’m kind of lazy, I could probably do 20 in a day.’’
She goes on to say: “I’m very humbled to think that people have taken time to thank me for the masks.”
Cilley’s remarks reveal the heart of a true servant to humankind, and her actions set the best of examples to follow. Yet, some might still feel reluctant to take on a servant’s role despite feeling the nudge to do so. Cilley also has some advice for these types.
“If I didn’t keep busy with something, my knitting, sewing, whatever, I might be depressed,’’ she said. “But when I keep busy, then I just am content with life.”
Those are words that can inspire anyone from age 1 to 91. Cilley might be the busiest “lazy’’ person on Earth, and the joy it has brought her is only surpassed by the happiness it has brought others.
You want to be happy and share the feeling? Then get busy.
