It’s Friday the 13th, but fear not.
A day like today brings a feeling of superstition among many of us, and some might go into recluse mode to avoid tempting fate.
But realize his: The trepidation regarding this date purely is based on folklore and superstition, and has absolutely nothing to do with reason.
There is not one shred of firm evidence that proves today offers more possibility for peril than any other day.
So, treat it like any other day. Tend to your business. Go to work. Join thousands of others and take in a high school football game tonight. Triskaidekaphobia, or the fear of the number 13, truly is nothing to be afraid of.
Instead of being engulfed by triskaidekaphobia, focus on the Latin term “carpe diem’’ instead.
In other words, seize the day. Continue to do in each succeeding day regardless of what the calendar reads.
