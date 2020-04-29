Even if the coronavirus pandemic never occurred and everyday life remained normal, there is no doubt “The Last Dance’’ would have been a TV ratings bonanza.
But with the pandemic in place and the public largely stuck at home yearning for something relevant to pass the time, the 10-point ESPN documentary which chronicles the rise of the 1990’s Chicago Bulls and their quest for a sixth and final NBA championship in 1998 has drawn ratings that haven’t soared so high in two decades.
The series is being aired each Sunday until May 17, with two episodes shown each night. The first two aired on April 19, and parts three and four were shown last Sunday, April 26.
While basketball is at the center, the series has unfolded like the most compelling of dramas. We can’t to see what the last six episodes bring.
But with “The Last Dance’’ not yet complete, here’s some observations to this point:
• Those Bulls of the 1990’s not only had the best player of all-time with Michael Jordan on the roster, they also had the game’s best-ever coach in Phil Jackson. That combination was most instrumental in their resounding success. The NFL would see a similar situation develop several years later when quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick teamed up with the New England Patriots to win six Super Bowl titles.
• Not only did the Bulls have the best player ever, they also had the second best player of the era in Scottie Pippen. That wasn’t as obvious then, but it is now.
• Dennis Rodman joined the Bulls for the last three championships, and although his scoring average was miniscule, his rebounding and defensive prowess made him arguably the third best player in the league behind his two aforementioned teammates.
• The overall interest in the documentary proves again just how sports-crazy we are. We miss the live games and anxiously await their return. Until then, “The Last Dance’’ will serve as a fine substitute.
