Today is Bastille Day. The French national holiday comes each July 14 and commemorates the anniversary of the summer day in 1789 when insurgents stormed a fortress prison and changed the course of the French Revolution.
Bastille Day might not mean much in much of the United States, but it takes on added significance in Kankakee County and the surrounding region, which has French-Canadian lineage found in few other places.
A pair of signs placed along Interstate 57 recognize the contributions of the French-Canadians who began settling here in the first few decades of the 19th century. The northernmost sign is located near Manteno’s exit 322, and the sign to the south is located near Ashkum’s exit 293. They designate the stretch as the “French-Canadian Heritage Corridor.’’
At the same time, it’s common knowledge that the Potawatomi Native American people settled here before the French-Canadians, and left after treaties with the federal government forced them west.
Amid this wave of historic monument removal gripping the country, should these signs go, too? After all, the French-Canadians must have played some role in the demise of the Potawatomi, right?
This case illustrates the importance of knowing the complete history before contemplating any such action. While some hostilities between the groups can’t be discounted, here are some facts that indicate they were much more allies than enemies.
Three pivotal pioneers who helped cement the region’s status as a population base were Francois Bourbonnais, Gurdon Hubbard and Noel LeVasseur.
They traded regularly with the Potawatomi, and all were married to Potawatomi women at various times in their lives. Both Hubbard and LeVasseur were married to Watchekee, a distinguished woman who is the namesake of Watseka. LeVasseur, with whom she had three children, was so devoted to Watchekee, he learned to speak her native tongue.
These examples were hardly rarities. Marriage between French fur traders and Powatatomi women was seen as advantageous by both groups, and the blood mixture courses through many folks who continue to live here today.
Other examples can be cited nationwide, and some monuments are being removed based on scant information that lies on the surface. Scratch the surface to know the full history.
