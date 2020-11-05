The barrage of political messaging we have been subjected to for many months has come to a halt, now that the Nov. 3 General Election has passed.
In so many ways, it was an election like no other. One specific example is the explosion of text messaging as a form of communication for candidates and causes.
While the methods of mail and robocalls remained, texting has become arguably the most prevalent way to promote a candidate. According to RoboKiller, a computer app that eliminates unwanted calls and texts, Americans received 2.6 billion political text messages in September — a 400 percent increase from June. Meanwhile, robocalls dropped from 93 million in August to 70 million in September.
Why such a shift? Research showed while many ignored the call, they were much more likely to read the text. Any of us who own a phone understand. If we don’t know the caller, we don’t pick up. But a text only takes a few seconds to read. Why not take a look?
Republicans have been more prone to use texting, but Democrats picked up the pace considerably in recent months. The situation has caused no small ripple in political circles.
“We look back, I think, at the 2016 election and call it the social media election. I think after 2020, people are going to look back and say this was the texting election,” Thomas Peters, founder and chief executive of RumbleUp, a texting platform for Republicans, told NPR.
That might not change either. Texting is cheap and convenient to use, and it draws more eyes than other options. There seems no reason to believe it won’t be the preferred form in the future.
