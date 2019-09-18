The best immediate outcome from Monday’s contentious Kankakee City Council meeting is the declaration those who are at odds will sit down and talk.
The Kankakee Fraternal Order of Police has cast a nonbinding “no confidence’’ vote against most of the police department’s command staff, and on Monday, submitted a request three of the commanders be removed from their jobs. The trio includes Chief Frank Kosman, Deputy Chief Willie Hunt and Patrol Commander Donnell Austin.
The F.O.P. cites a number of concerns, including lack of leadership. All three men were appointed to their positions during the term of Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong, who took office in the spring of 2017.
Wells-Armstrong defended her position Monday, particularly when it comes to the hiring of Kosman. Kosman took the job last spring after the City Council rejected her first choice for police chief. Kosman was selected after a nationwide search.
The two sides were set to meet Tuesday to discuss the flap. While it is unfortunate in some ways the dispute became public, the fact it led to this meeting is encouraging.
As the talks unfold, hopefully a solution will emerge. The first step toward solving the problem has been taken.
Silence doesn’t serve anyone well in this instance. It helps to talk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!