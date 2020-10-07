Common sense tells us those who look for trouble are much more likely to find it.
But trouble can still find those who don’t ask for it, and nowhere does that hold more true than in the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue in Kankakee, where all too frequent gunplay has made for a troublesome, dangerous and even potentially deadly situation.
Law enforcement officials say the center of the mayhem is the home at 456 S. Lincoln Ave. A case is being built to shut down the home, which has been described as an “epicenter’’ of gang activity and the nefarious activities associated with such groups.
That description was revealed during a court hearing held last week to determine if a bid being made to close the home will realize success. It was also revealed that police have been sent to the area by 150 calls in a three-year period, calls made to report crimes such as shots fired and other ordinance violations. Of those, 29 were directly linked to 456 S. Lincoln Ave. in just a two-year period from 2017 to 2019.
Neighbors who testified at the hearing spoke of constant gunfire on some evenings. The ringing sound would send entire families of adults and children diving to the floor for cover. At least one time, a bullet entered a neighboring home. Another time, a busload of schoolchildren were endangered.
The owner of the targeted home has an attorney arguing against a shutdown, and certainly the judge will consider these objections. But based on the evidence already presented, there seems to be a good chance this home will be at least temporarily shuttered.
Other nuisance homes in the city have met the same fate, and city and county officials are intent on applying the same crackdown to other problem places.
We say bravo. Those who don’t look for trouble shouldn’t encounter it. Let’s continue to seek out the troublemakers and quell the threats they create.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!