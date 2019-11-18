You likely have heard timing is everything, and you’re just as likely to know there’s a lot of truth to the statement.
A decision recently made by Kankakee Circuit Court Judge Mike Kick stands as a case in point. Last week, Kick announced his retirement effective next spring. The reason he gave in an interview with Daily Journal reporter Lee Provost was this:
“Everything has a time and a season. It’s time. I know it’s time.”
Through this remark, Kick has demonstrated the ability to recognize the reality of his personal situation. He has been a judge for about 20 years and describes a seat on the bench as his “dream job.” But Kick also knows all good things come to an end, and for him, the end as a judge is near.
How many of us take a different approach and either walk away from something too soon or hang on for too long? This not only applies to professions but other aspects of life, including relationships.
Are you at a personal crossroads? Are you mulling a choice similar to the one Kick recently made? Search your soul and consider the timing. Don’t act too impulsively. Don’t deliberate too long. If the timing is right, make your move.
We also thank Kick for his public service, which includes a five-year stint as Kankakee County state’s attorney, and also for another choice he made.
Kick grew up locally on Kankakee’s east side and had the option to leave town once he completed law school. He returned and spent his entire career here. We hope some, if not many, of our current bright, young citizens follow the same path.
