A few rays of light have broken through the cloud a pandemic has kept us under for more than six months now.
One appeared through the necessity to become more computer literate. Now more people than ever can navigate the worldwide internet with the ease akin to the way we operate a television remote control device.
And let’s face it, TV isn’t what it used to be. There are still a few gems to be found, but much of the programming borders on the absurd. People are increasingly more inclined to tap the internet for the information and entertainment they seek.
The candidates’ forums the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP will present today and next Tuesday promise to be informative, and might prove to be entertaining as well.
The first round of debates are set for tonight, when 79th District House of Representative candidates Jackie Haas and Charlene Eads will discuss the issues at 5:30 p.m. Eads is a Democrat and Haas a Republican; they are seeking to replace Republican Lindsay Parkhurst, who is vying for a judge’s seat and will not run for re-election. At 6:45 p.m., Democrat Patrick Joyce, who currently holds the 40th District State Senate seat, will debate his challenger, Republican Eric Wallace.
At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 13, the three candidates for Kankakee County Circuit Clerk will gather for a forum. They are Republican incumbent Sandra Cianci, Democrat Dondi Maricle, and Libertarian Nicole Scott.
The Kankakee Public Library will again host the forums. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the audience will be limited to 50 people.
But a virtual front row seat, which can also be your couch, is available by visiting kankakeecountybranchnaacp.org. Scroll down to the “News and Coming Events’’ header and click on the “Candidate’s Forums 2020” tab. It will lead to an invitation to join a Zoom meeting.
This will likely be your only chance to see the candidates in these important local races share the same stage. The “reality’’ TV shows will still be on after the forums and elections are over. Let them wait for another day.
