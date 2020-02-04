Should the Monday after the Super Bowl be declared a national holiday? It might depend on what survey you put the most stock in.
The question became a hot one again over the last few days as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers squared off in Super Bowl LIV Sunday night. Some of you were perhaps still feeling the effects this most recent Monday after attending a big game party the night before.
One survey, conducted by Business Insider in January 2019, queried 1,116 people. Of those respondents, a whopping 77 percent said they were against the idea of a holiday. Only 23 percent expressed approval of the idea.
On the other hand, USA Today conducted a survey last week. It did not specifically ask people their opinion of a holiday. Instead, it asked how many people plan to miss work on the following Monday.
What was the breakdown? Try 17.3 million Americans, including 11.1 million who had the time approved in advance, 4.7 million who planned to call in sick without advance notice and 1.5 million who planned to simply skip out without notifying their employer at all.
Our view is this: While the Super Bowl is one of the great spectacles of American pop culture, it doesn’t rise to the level to merit a holiday, especially the day after it occurs.
Furthermore, if you plan to take the day off, handle the situation properly and notify your employers in advance. They are providing you with a livelihood. If you are deemed unreliable because of unscheduled absences, they do have the right to take it away.
Ultimately, handle the matter responsibly even though Super Bowl Sunday does tempt irresponsible behavior. Enjoy the game and the related activities. But when it ends around 9 p.m., bring an end to the day as well. Get yourself to bed and be ready to face the following Monday head on.
