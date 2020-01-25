While reading, writing and arithmetic remain prime components of the overall educational experience, we learned long ago that the experience should involve more than the three Rs.
But a rigid daily school schedule doesn’t necessarily lend itself toward expanding beyond the norm. However, some creative students at Kankakee Junior High School have found a way to address a vital subject even with those constraints in place.
As the Daily Journal reported recently, KJHS students Carla Limas, 13, and 14-year-old twins Damarys and Noemi Vargas have helped implement an after-school program which delves into the highly sensitive subject of teen suicide.
It’s an issue that begs for attention. The Los Angeles Times reported last year that the 2017 suicide rate among American teens was the highest it has been since data was first collected in 1960. In that year alone, suicide claimed the lives of 5,016 males and 1,225 females between 15 and 24. That’s a rate of 14.6 people per 1,000.
In an effort to reduce the local rate, the three students have brainstormed with Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong to find a way to address the areas along the city’s major bridges which cross the Kankakee River at Schuyler Avenue and West Court Street.
Sadly, victims have plunged to their death at city bridges all too recently. The students are now looking to work with the Illinois Department of Transportation in an effort to place signs expressing hope or a way to find help along at least one of the bridges.
We applaud these efforts and believe the experience of working on this project will prove as valuable to the students involved as any class they will ever take.
