Long before social distancing became (semi) mandatory, people actually sought out such solitude on their own.
A prime place to “get away from it all’’ has been the parks that make up the fine Illinois State Parks system. Indeed, Republican women serving in the Illinois House of Representatives call the state parks and trails the “original destinations for Illinoisans to social distance, exercise and engage in recreational opportunities that improve their well-being.’’
This message was delivered as part of a letter the GOP House members sent to Gov. J.B. Pritzker this week urging him to reopen the parks and trails that have been closed since March 20 due to the stay at home order he issued.
State Rep. Lindsay Parkhurst, of Kankakee, is among the legislators to sign the letter. “Constituents across the state are asking to reopen our state parks,’’ she said. “It seems counterintuitive to promote healthy, outdoor activity while social distancing and not allow Illinoisans to enjoy the treasures of our state parks.”
Since the Kankakee River State Park, perhaps the crown jewel of the entire system, lies in Parkhurst’s district, she has added insight into the issue. So does anybody who has driven by the local state park recently. Its empty state seems unfortunate as spring has arrived and we humans have a natural impulse to step out and enjoy the improving weather conditions.
The social distancing mandate has been vital in the battle to contain the coronavirus. It has its place and should largely remain intact for at least a little longer. But as the “roll out’’ concept which calls for public places to reopen in phases takes hold, the state parks stand out as sensible locations to open first. Governor, strongly consider it.
