At the age of 6, there are few things you can be considered too old to do. But starting school is one of them.
There is an abundance of evidence that points toward the benefits of receiving an education at an early age, and ample evidence that indicates those who don’t start early face a learning gap that many never overcome. This holds especially true for children from minority and low-income families.
That’s why a movement to make kindergarten compulsory in Illinois has much merit. Without a mandate in place, some families choose to skip kindergarten and wait until first grade to send their children to school at age 6. Currently, Illinois children are required to attend school from ages 6-17.
While each child is different and parents best know their needs, and relatively few skip kindergarten now (an estimated 3,000 out of 133,000 in public schools), opting out is not a wise option for most.
“There is no catch-up time built into our school calendar for children who enter the public school system unprepared,’’ said Brenda Dixon, chief research and evaluation director for the Illinois State Board of Education. The ISBE is a strong proponent of the change.
“Once established, gaps in school readiness skills are difficult and costly to remedy, leading to pronounced gaps in achievement. We firmly believe that lowering the compulsory school age to 5 will ensure that all children have a better opportunity to receive a strong foundation of literacy and reading skills that will set them up for success in all aspects of their lives.’’
That’s a rather wordy statement, so here’s a more succinct way to say it: If you get ahead in the classroom, you stay ahead. If you get behind, you stay behind. This is an idea the state legislature should get behind and pass into law.
