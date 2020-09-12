The need to apply subjectivity to statistical data is something sportswriters for the Daily Journal have been aware of for years.
When the arduous task of choosing members for the various All-Area teams selected annually came about, our scribes had to take more than pure statistics into account.
For instance, a basketball player who averaged 15 points per game at a large school was often deemed more worthy than a counterpart who averaged 20 points per contest at a smaller school. The rationale behind the decision was based on the valid belief that while both players were exceptional, the player who scored less did so against stiffer competition.
The same concept should apply to Region 7, or the Kankakee County and Will County portion of the map the state has carved out as part of its reopening plan amid the coronavirus crisis. This region has faced the toughest rules being applied of late as a spike in the number of positive tests for the virus has banned restaurants and bars from offering outdoor service.
But when you peel back the onion, you find the spike is largely driven by data from Will County, which has a booming population six times larger than the Kankakee County figure of approximately 110,000.
Comparing a city like Joliet to most places in Kankakee County is like comparing apples to oranges. An adjustment is needed and a clarion call to make it comes from Kankakee County.
Gov. Pritzker, take another look at the map and divide it further. With so many livelihoods at jeopardy right now, make every effort to ensure that apples are compared to apples.
