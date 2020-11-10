What in this whole wide world tastes better than a traditional Thanksgiving dinner featuring succulent turkey and all the trimmings?
How about a feast that comes free of charge?
It might sound too good to be true, but it’s not. All you have to do is submit an entry into the Daily Journal’s “Dress the Turkey’’ coloring contest to gain a chance at winning won of four possible prizes, including the grand prize of $500.
Some creative flair will go a long way in determining the winners. The entry form, which can be found within the pages of the newspaper and also downloaded online at daily-journal.com/turkeycontest, features a grinning bird in need of some creative color. Contestants are urged to use their imagination, as well as markers, glitters and cotton balls, to achieve this goal.
The contest is comprised of five age categories: 2-5 years old, 6-10 years old, 12-18 years old, 19-50 years old, and 50-plus years old. This is a fitting approach, as Thanksgiving has long been a favorite of the young and the young at heart.
The deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, and entries van be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily Journal, 8 Dearborn Square, Kankakee, IL 60901. The best decorated turkeys will be printed in the Thursday, Nov. 26, edition of the newspaper.
That edition will also be packed with advertisements related to Black Friday and the start of the holiday shopping season. By the way, contest winners are not required to pay for dinner with their winnings. They could opt to use it to buy Christmas gifts instead. The choice is yours.
