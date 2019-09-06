From Chuck Berry “Riding Along in My Automobile” to the Beach Boys having “Fun, Fun, Fun Till Her Daddy Takes the T-Bird Away” America still is in love with its cars.
Since 1997, public transportation in the United States has grown faster than the population in general. But cars still are the big dog in the country when it comes to moving people. The American Public Transportation Association says that 93 percent of all transportation costs spent by American families still go into buying, fueling, repairing and insuring cars.
Moreover, cars today are better than ever. They last longer. The average age of a car on the road is up an extra two years just in the last decade. They have more gadgets to help you drive safely. Progress is being made in alternative fuels, but old fashioned gas still is in the mainstream. Fewer than one in 500 cars on the road is all electric. Hybrid cars are more popular and available, but still are relatively rare.
So, we do not oppose the auto, but we do say that if the nation wants to fight gridlock, it must look at all ways to move people.
In Kankakee County, lots of progress has been made. Bike trails have been expanded, both along the riverfront and on major streets. There is a rental bike program in place.
The River Valley Metro bus system remains vibrant. The $2 fare to get from Kankakee County to Midway Airport is a great bargain. One recent morning, the bus to Midway was full. People are getting the message.
But work still needs to be done to build the connection between Kankakee and Chicago. There was a time when Kankakee was a Chicago tourist destination. Those times are returning with Bears training camp. This year, nearly 60,000 fans poured $1.8 million into the local economy.
A better link to Chicago means better job opportunities both ways — with easier commuting and more visitors. What would be the answer? Dragging the Metra Electric Rail Line further south would be frightfully expensive. How about adding another Amtrak run on the lines that exist? How about expanding a bus run into the Loop?
We do not have the answer. One thing a Texas A&M University report on traffic congestion makes clear is that no single magic bullet will solve traffic delays. The solution begins rather with dozens of decisions. Are you willing to try the bus, the train or the bicycle?
