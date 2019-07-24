Your first reaction might be similar to the feeling you get when observing someone pay for a choice cut of steak with food stamps.
But if you reflect on it for just a bit, you should reach the conclusion that the creation of the Restaurant Meals Program as part of the state’s administration of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is a wise idea.
The measure will allow homeless, elderly and disabled persons to use SNAP benefits, commonly known as food stamps, to pay for meals at private restaurants, which agree to participate in the program and offer food at reduced prices.
The bill, which was signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week and will become law Jan. 1, passed the Illinois House by a 75-18 vote and the Senate by a 48-1 vote. It will allow the aforementioned group of SNAP recipients to overcome limitations to meet their nutritional needs.
Advocates for the homeless point out that those without a home don’t have easy access to cooking supplies or storage space, and many elderly and disabled people can’t safely prepare food in their own kitchens.
The restaurant option, which includes hot, takeout food available at grocery stores, is ideal for these people, who make up only a small percentage of the 1.8 million residents who qualify for SNAP benefits.
They won’t be dining on fine cuisine, either. Three of the most notable restaurants that participate in a similar program in Arizona are Carl’s Jr., Jack in the Box and Subway.
However, concerns do remain. Michigan dropped a similar program six years ago because of the lack of nutritional options and fraud.
But the pros outweigh the cons, as from a simple perspective, those who struggle mightily to get through life, will have less difficulty getting something to eat.
