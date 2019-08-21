The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is planning another no-holds barred approach in its bid to reduce the use of tobacco.
It will be interesting to see if another court ruling bars the FDA from moving forward with its blunt initiative.
A story which appeared on page A4 of the Tuesday edition of the Daily Journal described how the FDA has proposed 13 new warnings intended to discourage Americans from lighting up.
The warnings come in the form of color illustrations.
They are jarring illustrations, which include images of cancerous tumors, diseased lungs and bloody urine. They would be placed on the front of cigarette packages sold on the open market.
A similar attempt to use such unnerving images was defeated in court in 2012 on free speech grounds. The ruling was later upheld by a panel of judges who said tobacco companies couldn’t be forced to carry such grisly images on their products.
Reynolds American, maker of Camel and Newport cigarettes, was one of the companies to successfully challenge the FDA bid in 2012, and Reynolds has hinted it will make a similar challenge this time around.
It’s hard to ignore the free speech argument. At the same time, it’s difficult to disregard this fact: While usage rates have declined for decades, smoking still is the cause behind 480,000 deaths per year in the U.S. That’s about 10 times the amount of Americans killed in motor vehicle accidents during the course of a given year.
That’s an alarming number, and indicates we face a public health crisis, which calls for desperate measures. It appears the time is right to allow this FDA initiative to move forward.
