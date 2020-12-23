The act of shaming is nothing new. If you look up the word on merriam-webster.com, you will find a reference to a college basketball point shaving scandal that occurred from 1957-61 among the examples of how the word is used in a sentence.
In the years since, the internet emerged and this unkind act has increased a hundred fold. The result has had awful consequences.
Case in point: In a front-page weekend story written by Daily Journal reporter Taylor Leddin, it was revealed traffic at local food pantries has quadrupled since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in March.
The story was posted to the newspaper’s Facebook page, and some comments essentially shamed those using the food pantry. Accusations of abuse of the system were most common.
If anyone should be ashamed of themselves, it’s those who made the posts. You don’t know the individual circumstances behind the people seeking help, and your judgmental attitude is presenting another obstacle to face.
While the individual circumstances vary, it’s fair to say many are already battling feelings of shame as they accept the food. Do you think most of them would be there if any other option existed? Don’t you realize many contemplated the thought for weeks, even months, before they finally gave into necessity and joined the line?
Furthermore, many of them were getting along fine until the pandemic struck. If you are in some sort of occupation or life situation that allows you to financially withstand the crisis, good for you. But that doesn’t give you the right to mock their misfortune.
Hopefully you feel guilty enough now to immediately stop. You could also take a further step and donate to a local food pantry or another worthy cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!