The trauma a victim of sexual assault experiences does not end when the deplorable act is completed. The pain endures a lifetime.
So, it only makes sense that the culprits who cause such indelible harm face the consequences the rest of their lifetimes.
That will be the situation in Illinois beginning next Wednesday, when the calendar turns to 2020 and numerous new laws are enacted throughout the state. Perhaps the most important one being added to the books removes the statute of limitations for the prosecution of sexual assault crimes against adults.
Previously, the statute of limitations required sexual assault victims to report the crime to law enforcement within three years and allowed prosecutors up to 10 years to file charges against the offender.
The problem with the previous law is obvious to anyone familiar with the issue. Sarah Buening, general counsel for the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault, spelled it out in a recent interview with The Center Square.
“Survivors are not ready to come forward immediately,” she said. “They may not be ready after three years or 10 years. And so, this gives the potential opportunity for survivors to seek justice on their time frame when they’re ready to come forward.”
This process which will allow for delayed justice is most appropriate. It takes tremendous courage for victims to step forward, especially when they often face embarrassment, suspicion and ridicule by doing so. This prospect can have a way of encouraging predators, who have believed their chances of being caught are lessened considerably by reluctant victims and an expiration date for potential prosecution.
Now, the prospect of facing retribution will never expire for those who commit such crimes after Jan. 1. As they have inflicted a lifetime of suffering on their victims, now they must face a lifetime of concern over being outed for what they have done. May that concern haunt them daily, and may the lifting of the statute of limitations put them behind bars where they belong.
