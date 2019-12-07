How do you distinguish between a reassuring touch on the arm and one that is sparked by physical desire?
Are “babe” and “sweetie” endearing terms or are they meant to communicate lewd intent?
The answers to these questions often are left to interpretation, but the ability to discern the difference is vital in an era when sexual harassment concerns seemingly are on the rise everywhere.
Last August, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Senate Bill 75, the Workplace Transparency Act. One of its components is mandated sexual harassment training in workplaces. The law takes effect Jan. 1, and during the next year, employers in the state will have to provide such training. It’s a process that will need to be repeated each succeeding year.
These training sessions must include:
— An explanation of sexual harassment
— Examples of conduct that constitutes unlawful sexual harassment
— A summary of federal and state statutory provisions, including remedies available to victims of sexual harassment
— A summary of the responsibilities of employers for prevention, investigation and corrective measures of sexual harassment.
Now, you might argue this is another example of excessive bureaucracy and another financial burden on employers, public and private alike. Unfunded mandates don’t cost only the public sector.
But if it provides enhanced education for people and inspires a cultural change which minimizes a deplorable form of conduct that occurs all too often, it could prove to be worth its weight in gold.
Knowing the difference between right and wrong doesn’t ensure people will do the right thing. But it increases the chances, and that’s why this training is oh so important.
