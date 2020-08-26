Some unwelcome news emerged Monday afternoon as Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced new mitigation efforts will be placed on Kankakee and Will counties to counter the spread of the coronavirus.
Beginning Wednesday, restaurants and bars located in these counties will suspend indoor service for at least 14 days. While described as “new,’’ it’s really not. The same restrictions were put in place when the pandemic first surfaced here in March and remained until late June. Their return represents a clear setback as we all yearn for a return to normalcy.
It’s a setback that doesn’t sit well with our regional leaders, including Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler, who immediately made an appeal to the governor to reconsider the state’s approach to the matter.
Kankakee and Will counties are in Region 7, one of 11 regions designated by the state to more succinctly track the spread of the virus. When the regional approach was announced, it was welcomed here as it separated Kankakee County from Chicago and Cook County and eliminated the problem of applying restrictions here based on what was going on further north.
Will County was a better fit, but obviously not ideal. Pritzker’s Monday announcement came after the region showed an 8 percent positivity testing rate over three days, and data shows the uptick has been generated largely by results from Will County.
So we agree with Wheeler’s call to separate Will and Kankakee counties, but that is not the only approach that needs to be altered.
As the crisis has dragged on, people have seemingly grown weary with taking the recommended precautions. The wearing of protective masks has decreased, not increased. Large gatherings seem more common, especially among young adults.
This lackadaisical approach by the public needs to change, and caution needs to become the priority once more. We all want this to end soon rather than later, but it won’t if we continue to experience setbacks. The cautious approach is the proper approach.
