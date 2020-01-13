It has been stated in this space before. There is a special place in hell for anyone who preys on senior citizens.
But the prospect of eternal fire or some other form of punishment has not deterred these unsavory types. In April, the U.S. Justice Department announced it had broken up a $1.2 billion Medicare scam, which brought charges against 24 suspects. The Feds say they pedaled unneeded orthopedic braces to thousands of seniors and then pocketed the money Medicare shelled out to pay for these unneeded devices.
This is just one form of Medicare fraud. There are indeed many others. When it comes to the challenge of how to determine what is legitimate and what is not, the old phrase “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” comes to mind.
A preventive opportunity comes Wednesday, when State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, will host a Senior Medicare Patrol Program from 10 a.m. to noon at the Wilmington Public Library. The library is located at 201 S. Kankakee St.
Representatives from Age Guide will be on hand to discuss the best ways to detect Medicare fraud, how to prevent becoming a victim and how to take steps to report Medicare fraud. Additionally, community groups will be on hand to discuss various services and community programs available to seniors.
An added appeal is the event is free and open to all seniors, and no reservations are required.
Knowledge is power. We urge all seniors to empower themselves by attending the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!