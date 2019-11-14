Patrick Joyce has been appointed to fill the Illinois 40th District Senate seat left vacant by the resignation of longtime office holder Toi Hutchinson.
The selection has been questioned. Some believe the process wasn’t transparent enough. Others question Joyce’s lack of political experience. Others yet would have preferred to see an African American representative remain in the role. Hutchinson is a black woman, as are two of the potential candidates local Democratic power brokers considered for the spot, Lori Wilcox and Monica Gordon.
All are fair questions to pose, and we don’t begrudge those who ask them. At the same time, we know this for certain: Joyce is a resident of Essex, a western Kankakee County village, and puts a county resident in the local senate seat for the first time in a long time.
The 40th District is essentially divided into two parts, the more rural southern half and more urban northern half. Hutchinson is an Olympia Fields resident, and she succeeded Debbie Halvorson, a Crete resident. Both live in the northern district, and between them, held the seat for the past 23 years.
Neither Halvorson or Hutchinson ignored the southern half, indeed advocating for the entire district during their tenures. But there always seemed to be an underlying feeling among some southerners that they weren’t always the first priority.
Joyce offers the opposite. He touts his connections in the south and admits he will have to form new relationships in the north. That’s a reversal from the immediate past.
What’s more, he holds an impressive pedigree. His father, Jerry, was a senator representing the 43rd District, a forerunner of the 40th. When the elder Joyce died earlier this year, praise came from all corners for his bipartisanship and the way he championed local causes, particularly agriculture and the outdoors.
If the younger Joyce follows his father’s lead, he stands to represent the entire district well and be known as “our’’ senator.
