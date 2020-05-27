Many of us feel a twinge of excitement as restaurants and bars in Kankakee County and other Illinois locations prepare to reopen for outdoor service this coming Friday, May 29.
But along with excitement, there is a feeling of apprehension. Which places will open? Among those that don’t, does it mean they will never open again?
A leading industry executive, Steve Hafner, CEO of Booking Holdings’ OpenTable and travel site Kayak, predicted earlier this month that one in four American restaurants will not reopen because of the crippling financial aspect of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting shutdowns.
Other types of small business face the same prospect as their cash registers have rang considerably less if at all during the shutdown, which has lasted for more than two months in Illinois. As the number of COVID-19 cases decrease, those who track data will likely turn to a different set of numbers to analyze. Those would be the numbers that calculate the death rate of the country’s small businesses.
You have heard before how small business is the backbone of the U.S. economy and also how it’s important that consumers shop locally. Local residents have always been receptive to these concerns, and continue to be. Anyone who drove by or dropped into the Hoppy Pig restaurant on Illinois Route 50 in Bradley over the weekend were reminded of this receptive nature.
The establishment reopened in defiance of the state’s shutdown rule last Friday, and steady crowds gathered and could be seen relaxing on the outdoor tables in front of the place.
Perhaps you will join them at one of the region’s reopened restaurants this Friday. They can all use your business, it will be a good chance to get out and break from cabin fever, and most importantly, it will re-establish our commitment to small business.
Of course, some of you still have concerns about the continuing spread of COVID-19, and aren’t ready to venture into public places. If so, how about placing a delivery or takeout order from a favorite eatery? Now that the opportunity is returning, let us support small business the best we can.
