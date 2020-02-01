Kankakee County Health Department Administrator John Bevis believes the media has underplayed the impact the seasonal flu has had on society this winter.
We believe he is right, so let’s take a moment to help better spread the news about its potentially devastating impact.
At Wednesday’s county executive committee meeting, Bevis addressed the issue and also drew a comparison between the seasonal flu and the Coronavirus, which has dominated the news in recent weeks.
Bevis told the audience he had done a bit of research prior to the meeting and found these statistics: The Coronavirus has certainly taken its toll, as 6,000 people, mostly of Chinese origin, have contracted the malady. Of those victims, 132 have died.
Meanwhile, the seasonal flu, a consistent pest on an annual basis, has been contracted by about 140,000 people, more than 8,000 of which have died from the disease.
Think about that for a minute. The number of cases and deaths from the flu dwarf those of the Coronavirus. Yet, you don’t hear much about it, and Bevis has taken notice.
“I’m not hearing much about that in the news and that’s sad,’’ Bevis said. “[The Coronavirus] is all we’re hearing about.’’
While the Coronavirus has reached Chicago, Bevis isn’t sure it will ever be detected here. The seasonal flu is a different matter.
“I talked to a local school superintendent,’’ he said. “Twenty percent of the students and teachers are out with the flu.’’
What can be done to help keep you from becoming a victim? Bevis stresses getting the flu shot if you still haven’t. While most who choose to get the shot do so in the fall months, it can still be a safeguard even though we are well into winter.
Mostly, don’t ignore it like the media has largely done. If you fell sick, stay home from work or school. Don’t spread it around. But it’s OK to spread the word that the flu is a serious threat.
