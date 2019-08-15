It’s a sign of the times, and also an all-too necessary move.
We’re talking about a new law which will require every school in Illinois to conduct an active shooter drill within the first 90 days of the start of the coming academic year.
The reason these drills are necessary are all too obvious: Just consider what has happened at Columbine in Colorado, Newtown in Connecticut, Parkland in Florida and Northern Illinois University in nearby DeKalb over the past 20 years. In each case, a gun-toting person or persons entered an institution of learning and took a significant number of innocent lives.
The geography of the aforementioned places are listed by design. They represent the four corners of the United States — the East Coast, the Midwest, the Deep South and the far West. Furthermore, the list includes an elementary school, a pair of high schools and a college. In other words, it can happen anywhere and at any level, including any of our local schools.
The drills will vary from school to school and will be age appropriate. For instance, among younger students in kindergarten or first grade, the drill could involve a hide-and-seek game to teach how to respond during an active shooter situation.
During the Cold War era of the 1950s and 1960s, American schoolchildren were taught the “duck and cover’’ method to prepare for the possibility of nuclear attacks on U.S. soil. The drills were deemed necessary because the arms race between our country and the Soviet Union was at its height, and legitimate concerns of a Russian attack on the mainland existed.
Fortunately, the drill never had to be tested, as the Soviets dropped no bombs and the conflict subsided. We hope the same can be said of active shooter attacks, at least locally. But we must be adequately prepared for the possibility.
