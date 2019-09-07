First you establish the rules. Then, you enforce them.
The rules are in place in terms of student conduct at Kankakee High School. With a new academic year upon us, District 111 officials are more determined than ever to enforce them, and we could not agree more.
A spate of fights among students took place on the campus last year, and the district wants to stop a repeat performance now. That’s why entry in and out of the cafeteria is being more closely monitored. That’s why the ban of cellphone use between classes is in place. That’s why the dress code, in place for several years, is being more closely scrutinized.
The added scrutiny has not proven popular. Nearly 1,500 people have signed a petition protesting the rules. That’s a significant number since the high school enrollment is only 1,250.
Here’s a message for all who protest: You don’t have to like the rules, but you do have to follow them.
This is a stark reality that holds from the beginning of life to the end. Without rules, there is no structure. No structure is a recipe for chaos.
The argument can be made that public education is a right all hold. That’s basically true, but if you violate the rules, which are in place to ensure the learning takes place in a stable environment, you have forfeited this right.
Stay the course, District 111 officials. The right thing to do isn’t always the easy thing to do.
