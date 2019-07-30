A salt shaker doesn’t resemble a lethal weapon, but looks can be deceiving.
Sodium is essential to human life, but our overconsumption of salt has led to what many experts would describe as a modern health crisis.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, an estimated 1.65 million deaths from cardiovascular disease globally in 2010 were attributed to excessive sodium intake. Domestically, tens of thousands of Americans perish each year from heart disease, stroke or other chronic conditions tied to hypertension from long-term overconsumption of sodium.
The problem is particularly acute among the African American population. According to WebMD, African American people develop high blood pressure at a younger age than other demographic groups, and also are more likely to develop health complications associated with hypertension.
James Taylor, a local newspaper publisher, knows this as well an anyone. He had heart surgery last winter to correct health issues, and he recently released the African American Health and Fitness Guide to help better identify the causes that lead to such problems.
Some of the suggestions made in the guide include:
• Use different ingredients (garlic, pepper, oregano, sage) instead of salt to season the “smoked’’ or “sweet’’ meats we all seem to crave.
• Measure your daily salt intake and keep it at or below the 2,300 milligrams per day maximum intake recommended by the American Heart Association. On average, Americans consume more than 3,400 milligrams daily.
• Monitor your risk factors for heart disease, including stress. Develop methods to alleviate these risk factors.
• Know at what age various preventative screenings should be performed and adhere to a rigid schedule.
The guide was completed in cooperation with Riverside Medical Center. More information can be found at riversidehealthcare.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!