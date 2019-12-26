We commend the village of Bradley for putting the matter of raising its sales tax to the voters.
We also recognize this approach presents a challenge, and whether or not it succeeds depends on the type of sales pitch advocates put forward in the next few months.
Village leaders want to increase the sales tax by 1 full percentage point to 7.25 percent and will ask voters for approval in the March 17, 2020, primary election.
Bradley officials also want to make it clear this isn’t a pure cash grab. If the measure is approved, the village will remove its portion of property taxes from the overall bill. If a Bradley homeowner’s property is worth $132,500, the proposed change would save an estimated $280 annually.
That stands as a good deal for a whole lot of people. The key now is to convince them of as much. Without being provided full information, many only will see a tax increase when they go to the polls. Those who don’t own homes will not see a direct benefit either.
It’s up to the proponents to convince these people benefits exist because lower property taxes is a proven way to spur community growth. Kankakee is experiencing some of it now as it made a similar change recently.
So, those who want to see it succeed must add salesman to their job duties during the next few months. A strong publicity campaign can make the difference in this situation. Without it, success will be hard to come by.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!