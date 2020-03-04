Among the 19,000-plus residents of Bourbonnais, there are a sizable number who relocated there after living somewhere else in the region, be it elsewhere in Kankakee County or nearby.
They moved there because they believed Bourbonnais to be a preferable place to call home for a number of reasons, safety not being the least among them.
That belief has been reinforced with statistical proof thanks to the recent release of the National Council for Home Safety and Security’s Safest Cities report. The report lists Bourbonnais as the 38th safest municipality in Illinois. It also is the only Kankakee County community to crack the top 100.
A review of FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics were used to compile the rankings, which considered variables such as total violent crime, property crime, law enforcement employees and population more than 10,000 to create the list.
The number of law enforcement employees is an interesting consideration, as Bourbonnais has developed into a notably safe place despite its relatively trim police department. Twenty-six officers serve the village, and only six other communities with fewer officers per capita are among those listed. In simple terms, that can be called getting more bang for your taxpayer buck.
But as Bourbonnais Police Chief Jim Phelps says, “no city or village is without crime.’’ That includes Bourbonnais, and its law enforcement contingent must remain diligent to keep the instances of crime low. With the track record compiled to this point, there is little doubt it will continue to happen. We congratulate the village and its police force on the honor.
