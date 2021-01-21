A mother and her two precious young children were struck by gunfire in a violent incident which occurred in Kankakee late Monday night. As word of it spread, so did outrage within the community.
No one was more angry than Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe, and he expressed his deep frustration in a lengthy Facebook post he issued hours after the shooting. Among the many words, these stood out.
“Fix this revolving door of parolees or come help clean up the blood in our streets.’’
Rowe’s message was directed at the Illinois Prison Review Board, and as the preceding words indicate, it was a blunt challenge.
One of the two people arrested in the shooting has a lengthy past criminal record. While Rowe purposely did not name the suspect in his post so the presumption of innocence would not be compromised, it was obvious he was questioning how the suspect could have been free at the time of the shooting. He backed up his argument by citing specific examples which indicate the suspect had violated parole since being locked up on a firearms crime in 2011.
Rowe’s “blood in our streets’’ reference sadly has merit, as several people were shot at a late-night house party in Kankakee just two days before the Monday shooting. Fortunately, no one died. While police are investigating a link between the shootings, none has yet been established.
But what becomes more clear with each terrifying incident is that those firing the shots are usually not novices to such nefarious activity. Like the suspect in Monday’s shooting, they often have a previous criminal record.
Thus we join Rowe in demanding answers and stronger action from the Illinois Prison Review Board. The most reliable way to reduce crime is to get those vent on committing it off the streets and behind bars. We will once again use Rowe’s words to close the appeal:
“If the laws need to be changed — change them. If the policies need to be amended — amend them. But damn it, do something.’’
