While any Hall of Fame is an exclusive club, the lack of inclusiveness involved in who gains induction is troublesome.
The National Baseball Hall of Fame stands as a prime example. Only members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America are allowed to vote on which former players will be inducted. What about the legion of fans out there who have made the game a most popular attraction for decades?
That’s why we applaud the approach taken by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The rock hall announced its new batch of candidates this week, and from now until Jan. 10, 2020, fans can visit rockhall.com to choose their preferences. The top five selections among the fans will then be tallied and factor into who ultimately gains entry next spring.
The 16 combined artists and groups on this year’s ballot make for some difficult decisions. Fans are allowed five votes each and can vote once per day until the deadline. The choices include Pat Benatar, Dave Matthews Band, Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Judas Priest, Kraftwerk, MC5, Motörhead, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Todd Rundgren, Soundgarden, T.Rex and Thin Lizzy.
For what it’s worth, votes cast by a local newspaper editor Thursday tabbed Benatar, The Doobies, B.I.G., Rufus and Khan and Rundgren. Let the debate begin now. How in the world can Matthews, Houston and Soundgarden be left out?
So, cast your votes, and if you prefer, share it with others via social media. It’s sure to produce some lively cyberspace chatter.
