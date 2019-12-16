You easily can build a case that Tanner Roark is the finest modern day Major League Baseball player to hail from this area.
After Wednesday, you can’t dispute he is the most successful from a financial standpoint.
The 2005 Wilmington High School graduate and current big league pitcher signed a two-year, $24 million contract to play for the Toronto Blue Jays. Baseball insiders consider the deal to be a good one for Roark, who has built a reputation for durability and the ability to take on a heavy work load during a seven-year career that included previous stops in Washington, Cincinnati and Oakland.
He has compiled a 74-64 career record with a fine 3.71 earned run average. Only Scott Garrelts, a 1979 graduate of the former Buckley-Loda High School can claim similar numbers. In a 10-year career with San Francisco that ended in 1991, Garrelts built a 69-53 pitching record and led the league in ERA in 1989.
Sam Rice, another former MLB player with local roots, is in the Hall of Fame. He lived briefly in Watseka near the turn of the 20th century before embarking on a stellar career as an outfielder and pitcher for the Washington Senators. It ended in 1934, and by that time, he had a career .322 batting average with 2,987 hits. Rice would have to be considered the best of all-time with an area connection.
But back to Roark. Every indication suggests he has several good years ahead of him as he is just 33 and in good health. A 100-plus win career seems likely at this point.
One thing is for sure. Life after baseball also should be good for Roark. With a $24 million contract in hand, he can support his growing family for generations to come. We are happy for him and will continue to root for him regardless of what uniform he wears.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!