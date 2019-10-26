As the Rev. Israel Anchan prepares to leave Kankakee to continue his ministry in California, this phrase comes to mind:
“Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.’’
Anchan, rector of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Kankakee since 2009, has given us every reason to smile and be grateful over the past 10 years.
In a 2013 interview with the Daily Journal, Anchan described the approach he took to his profession, and it explains why he was able to make such a positive difference.
“My strategy is quiet different than the traditional one,’’ Anchan said. “The old Roman theory is ‘come on, let’s worship together.’ That does not work.
“My strategy is the St. Patrick way. He went out into the community and made them familiar with the church.’’
Anchan and his wife, Jacky, put those words into action by visiting the homes in the neighborhood surrounding St. Paul’s. Those visits led to the formation of a vacation Bible school and Christmas, Easter and Halloween parties for children. Many of the participants are drawn from the neighborhoods near the inner-city church, a group of people who might have not been served by St. Paul in previous years.
St. Paul’s also reached out and formed an active ministry with the Hispanic community. The church now holds weekly bilingual Holy Communion services involving the entire parish, and some of its Latino members have taken positions in parish leadership.
Perhaps most importantly, Anchan was instrumental in forming the Clergy Alliance, a group that grew to include a couple dozen local churches and clergy members representing 10 denominations — Baptist, Disciples of Christ, Episcopal, Lutheran, Methodist, Nazarene, Presbyterian, Reformed, Roman Catholic and United Church of Christ — in Bourbonnais, Bradley and Kankakee.
All too often, individual churches operate out of a proverbial silo and don’t interact with each other even though their beliefs and principals are similar. Anchan, a former Clergy Alliance president, did much to change the situation.
Now he’s moving on, where he’s sure to bring the same type of dedication to Christ the King Episcopal Church in Santa Barbara, Calif. Thank you and good luck, Father Anchan. Your shoes will be hard to fill.
