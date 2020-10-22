Here we go again.
A collective “ugh’ could be heard throughout Kankakee and Will counties Tuesday afternoon as Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the area known as Region 7 in relation to the state’s COVID-19 recovery plan will return to heightened restrictions as its rate of positive tests for the virus has climbed once more.
The rules dictate that any region showing a positivity rate of 8 percent for three consecutive days is subject to suspension of indoor service at dining and drinking establishments, and a limit of 25 people or less at any gathering.
Much, if not all, of Illinois endured similar restrictions from the start of spring until the start of summer, and in Region 7, the limitations were enacted again from late August until mid-September because the positivity rate had spiked.
It’s happened once more, and we are all frustrated, some even infuriated. Human nature prompts us to play the blame game, and all you have to do is drive down most roads in Illinois to confirm that Pritzker is the prime target of finger pointers.
Here’s a couple of thoughts, with the blame game being addressed first:
• Yes, Pritzker and state government is where the call for a shutdown comes, and any decision by government, whether it regard COVID-19 or something else, should be closely scrutinized. At the same time, the positivity rate around here has been too high and only we can reduce it. Wear the mask. Avoid interaction with large groups.
• The rate of positive tests in Kankakee County has generally not been enough to justify a rollback, but when combined with Will County, the rate creeps high enough to enact it. We urge the state to take a second look at its map and break it down further to better reflect where the rate is alarmingly high.
• The restrictions resume at 11 p.m. Friday. While business owners surely appreciate the chance to operate on a traditionally busy day, it won’t exactly transform a bottom line already suffering in too many cases. Why doesn’t it start immediately after the announcement? Assuming we respond properly, the sooner it starts, the sooner it will be over.
