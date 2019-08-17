St. Rose of Lima (1586-1617) was noted for her extreme piety and devotion to the poor in Lima, Peru.
She would sleep only two hours per day to have more time to devote to prayer. She wore a silver crown of thorns, with spikes pressing into her skull, to emulate the suffering of Christ.
Upon her death, several miracles were recorded, including the curing of a leper. She was the first Roman Catholic saint born in the Western Hemisphere. Even today, her likeness is on the Peruvian currency.
Dozens of churches were named after her, including one in Kankakee. St. Rose Parish started in 1855, and the modern St. Rose Church, for years the largest Catholic church in Kankakee, was built in 1877.
Now that church, against steep odds, has been restored. That’s a form of a miracle, too.
Dallas Wheeler, resident of the volunteer group dedicated to save the church, says that more than $70,000 has been raised to make the needed church repairs.
“It looks great,” he said. He anticipates a full house when the church reopens for a special Mass on Aug. 23, the feast day of St. Rose.
“Hundreds” of volunteers, he said, were involved. Events included a garage sale, a book, shirts and a cash bash, which will be repeated Nov. 1 at the Knights of Columbus.
St. Rose had been closed in 2017 as the Catholic parishes of St. Rose, St. Martin and St. Teresa merged into St. John Paul II. Attendance had declined over the years, and the diocese looked to save expenses by combining resources.
But St. Rose was a special place, deeply wrapped into Kankakee and church history. Its stained glass windows were a century old and the church was noted for its near life-size statues of the saints. It had touched thousands of lives, with family memories of baptisms, first communions, weddings and funerals.
We live in secular times and in modern times. But the St. Rose renovation shows that history still matters, faith still matters and community still matters.
All of us, Catholic or not, owe a debt to the many people who saved a big part of local history.
A big congratulations to the many volunteers who defied long odds with lots of work.
