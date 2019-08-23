Those who support the Second Amendment strongly contend that most gun owners are responsible.
A Wilmington man could be held up as the poster person to support the argument.
In the early morning hours Thursday, the man was awakened by his dogs, who alerted him to the presence of an intruder in the home.
A registered firearms owner, he retrieved his pistol and told the intruder to leave. The invader, a suspected teen carjacker who had crashed in Wilmington after a high-speed chase, replied: “I’m not leaving.”
A pistol shot then rang out, followed by a promise to fire off another if the intruder didn’t leave.
After another short verbal exchange, the intruder left.
He was caught by police shortly thereafter.
The incident drew a bunch of social media comments. Most surmised the homeowner should have shot the intruder.
That would be true if the intruder had approached the man in a threatening way. Under those circumstances, he would have had every right to blow the guy to Kingdom Come.
But the intruder didn’t confront him directly and the man didn’t give pursuit, instead opting to diffuse the situation in a responsible, yet firm, manner.
Had he aggressively pursued and shot he intruder, it would have given gun foes more ammunition in their drive to enact a ban. His approach does the opposite.
