Baseball fans on both sides of the competitive rivalry that exists in Chicago should have respect for Rick Renteria, the current White Sox manager and former Cubs manager.
He can be fairly described as a “stand-up guy,’’ or an honest, straightforward person of good character. He helped set the stage for the Cubs’ World Series championship of 2016 by helping mold key players such as Anthony Rizzo during his single season as manager in 2014. Renteria was dismissed in favor of Joe Maddon the following year, but part of that 2016 title contains his fingerprints.
Renteria is seemingly doing the same thing now with the up-and-coming White Sox who appear destined for future greatness with a young pool of talent in place. Will Renteria be manager when that time comes? It remains to be seen.
But regardless of what the future holds, Renteria is doing something now that makes him a champion. He frequently speaks about the importance of being cautious during this coronavirus pandemic of 2020, and did so again Sunday after two White Sox players tested positive for the malady.
While wearing a protective face mask during a press conference, Renteria again made his point. His opinion makes sense to many, but there are still those who scoff at it. That obviously won’t dissuade the Sox skipper.
There seems to be a sentiment that those who choose to wear a mask aren’t tough, and act like “sheep’’ who mindlessly follow any edict without questioning it.
Here’s a retort for those of this mindset. Being a stand-up person is largely the same as being tough, and Renteria fits that description. Furthermore, remember among the sheep are the majestic bighorn sheep who flourish in the rough terrain of the high mountainous regions of the United States. Their very survival depends on a strong measure of toughness. Your argument doesn’t hold water.
